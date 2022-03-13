Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will be a debate on Irish neutrality at some stage
- He also said that commodity prices are “going through the roof”, as he warned people to expect an economic impact from Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Several Irish politicians travelled to the Ukrainian/Polish border to examine the humanitarian crisis there
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy Michelle O’Neill travelled to the US where they will spend the coming days campaigning for a united Ireland
- Minister for Defence Simon Coveney announced the purchase of two second-hand offshore patrol vessels for the naval services
