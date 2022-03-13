Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will be a debate on Irish neutrality at some stage

at some stage He also said that commodity prices are “going through the roof”, as he warned people to expect an economic impact from Russia’s war in Ukraine

from Russia’s war in Ukraine Several Irish politicians travelled to the Ukrainian/Polish border to examine the humanitarian crisis there

to examine the humanitarian crisis there Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy Michelle O’Neill travelled to the US where they will spend the coming days campaigning for a united Ireland

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney announced the purchase of two second-hand offshore patrol vessels for the naval services