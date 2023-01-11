Advertisement

Wednesday 11 January 2023
RollingNews.ie People using the Luas earlier this month.
# Poll
Poll: Do you wear a face covering in crowded settings?
The Taoiseach has played down calls for a mask mandate.
3.3k
9
36 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has played down calls for a return to a mask mandate amid the rise in viral illnesses. 

He told reporters yesterday that while Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth has advised that people who are using public transport or in crowded settings should consider wearing a mask, she has not mandated their use.

His comments came following urging from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for stronger public health advice around mandated mask-wearing amid a surge in respiratory illnesses

Varadkar said when it comes to public health and when it comes to advice on vaccines and masks, the government “will always be guided by the recommendations of the chief medical officer”.

So today we’re asking: Do you wear a face covering in crowded settings? 


Poll Results:

No (372)
Yes (266)
Sometimes (82)



 

Eoghan Dalton
