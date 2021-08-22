#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 22 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened today: Sunday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,113 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5529119

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4981 Cork Lapps Quay in Cork City. Cork City Council has 103 buildings on a 'dangerous structures' list

  • The Journal revealed that Cork City has 103 active complaints about dangerous buildings and structures listed by the local council in its register.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed that two more Irish citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan.
  • RTÉ unveiled its autumn documentary line-up, with programmes on mother and baby homes and Ireland’s boom and bust among the offerings.
  • A global project sponsored by NUI Galway found that critically ill Covid-19 patients are less likely to die or to require invasive ventilation if lying on their stomachs while receiving oxygen.
  • A further 1,688 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland
  • Met Éireann said that the good weather would return for next week.

WORLD

featureimage A US airman comforts an infant during an evacuation. Source: Sgt Isaiah Campbell/US Marine Corps/AP

#AFGHANISTAN: The US ordered the use of 18 commercial planes to assist with the evacuation of American citizens and refugees.

#NEW ZEALAND: The Kiwi Covid-19 Response Minister conceded that the country’s zero-Covid strategy may no longer be viable, as the country’s first outbreak of the virus in six months worsened.

#HENRI: A hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm ahead of hitting the US east coast, but New York’s Governer Andrew Cuomo said residents are “not out of harm’s way” yet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Virgin Media News’s Richard Chambers gives a summary of his thoughts on today’s All Ireland hurling final:

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie