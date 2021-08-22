Here's What Happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lapps Quay in Cork City. Cork City Council has 103 buildings on a 'dangerous structures' list

The Journal revealed that Cork City has 103 active complaints about dangerous buildings and structures listed by the local council in its register.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed that two more Irish citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

RTÉ unveiled its autumn documentary line-up, with programmes on mother and baby homes and Ireland's boom and bust among the offerings.

A global project sponsored by NUI Galway found that critically ill Covid-19 patients are less likely to die or to require invasive ventilation if lying on their stomachs while receiving oxygen.

A further 1,688 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland

Met Éireann said that the good weather would return for next week.

WORLD

A US airman comforts an infant during an evacuation. Source: Sgt Isaiah Campbell/US Marine Corps/AP

#AFGHANISTAN: The US ordered the use of 18 commercial planes to assist with the evacuation of American citizens and refugees.

#NEW ZEALAND: The Kiwi Covid-19 Response Minister conceded that the country’s zero-Covid strategy may no longer be viable, as the country’s first outbreak of the virus in six months worsened.

#HENRI: A hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm ahead of hitting the US east coast, but New York’s Governer Andrew Cuomo said residents are “not out of harm’s way” yet.

PARTING SHOT

Virgin Media News’s Richard Chambers gives a summary of his thoughts on today’s All Ireland hurling final: