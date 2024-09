THE LATE LATE Show returns to our screens tomorrow night, with host Patrick Kielty starting his second season at the helm.

Golfer Rory McIlroy will feature with a segment from the Royal County Down golf course, where the action in the Irish Open got underway today and will continue until Sunday.

As well as talking “all things golf”, McIlory will also talk about a project he is supporting across Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

We’re talking summer highlights with @patrickielty



Stick around till the end and find out just some of the guests joining us in studio tomorrow 🤫😉#latelate pic.twitter.com/1EUSmsaMra — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 12, 2024

Vital sensations Kabin Crew and the Lisdoonvarna Crew will also feature to chat about and perform their hit single The Spark, which has gained around a billion views online.

Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop meanwhile will recount his eventual summer, which included touring Ireland on a motorbike.

There will be further musical performances by John Sheahan and Phil Coulter, who will unveil Sheahan’s new stage show The Dubliners Encore, and the group will also perform some of The Dubliners’ hits.

Kielty will also welcome some Olympians and Paralympians who medalled at the Summer Games.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has said Kielty “has something he is really looking forward to telling you about” and added that viewers won’t want to miss it.

The Late Late Show will air tomorrow night on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.