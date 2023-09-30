Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

MAXWELL'S Scenes at the Citizen's Assembly on Drugs today. MAXWELL'S

INTERNATIONAL

Mike Egerton Spectators wave their hats and caps at USA's Patrick Cantlay during the fourballs on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. Mike Egerton

#NAGORNO-KARABAKH Over 100,000 people fled Nagorno-Karabakh, meaning nearly all the official population of the ethnic Armenian enclave has left since Azerbaijan seized back control.

#ZIMBABWE Four people died and another five were trapped after a mine collapsed in Zimbabwe.

#HUMPBACK WHALE A man was killed and another injured when a whale struck a boat off the coast of eastern Australia.

#SHUTDOWN The US government was on the brink of a shutdown after the far right of the Republican Party scuppered final attempts at a temporary budget agreement.

#UKRAINE A huge fire erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot U2 played their opening show in Las Vegas last night. Screenshot

Surrealing in the Years: Leo Varadkar is not good at pop culture references.

Hardly a wet week back into this latest season of The Dáil, and Leo Varadkar is already upsetting people with his pop culture comparisons.

