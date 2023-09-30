Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NAGORNO-KARABAKH Over 100,000 people fled Nagorno-Karabakh, meaning nearly all the official population of the ethnic Armenian enclave has left since Azerbaijan seized back control.
#ZIMBABWE Four people died and another five were trapped after a mine collapsed in Zimbabwe.
#HUMPBACK WHALE A man was killed and another injured when a whale struck a boat off the coast of eastern Australia.
#SHUTDOWN The US government was on the brink of a shutdown after the far right of the Republican Party scuppered final attempts at a temporary budget agreement.
#UKRAINE A huge fire erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people.
Surrealing in the Years: Leo Varadkar is not good at pop culture references.
Carl Kinsella gives his take on the week’s news stories.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site