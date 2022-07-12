#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 July 2022
Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 8:30 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseachlqs-390x285

  • The government won a confidence motion with 85 votes to 66, following a tense debate with both sides excoriating the other
  • Defence Minister Simon Coveney said that a key aim of Defence Forces funding measures approved by Cabinet today is to reduce headhunting which causes specialists to leave
  • The long-awaited report from the Future of Media Commission was published
  • The Journal reported that gardaí have launched an investigation into an alleged fraud involving tickets for Irish international rugby matches
  • An expert in addiction medicine told the Oireachtas Justice Committee that personal use of drugs such as cannabis should be decriminalised
  • Fire and rescue crews in Northern Ireland said they received a total of 203 emergency calls on the first night of bonfires for the Twelfth of July
  • A teenage boy passed away after getting into difficulty in the water at a Dublin beach yesterday evening
  • Two men appeared before Carlow Circuit Criminal Court charged with deception and fraud of a post office in January involving the pension of a deceased pensioner

WORLD

featureimage Source: PA

#UK: Eight Tory MPs secured a spot on the ballot paper for Conservative leader

#JAPAN: Family and friends of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe gathered at a Tokyo temple for a private funeral, as mourners outside condemned the leader’s “despicable” murder

#EUROZONE:The Euro struck parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years, as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in Europe

PARTING SHOT

Out on Skellig Michael, off the coast of Kerry, builders are carrying out essential repair works.

Local photographer Valerie O’Sullivan captured some puffins examining their progress.

Skellig Michael Puffin1 Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

Skellig Work Repairs Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

Skellig Michael Puffin2 Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

Skellig Michael Puffin3 Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

