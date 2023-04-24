Advertisement

Monday 24 April 2023
# the remote
The Remote: John Mulaney, the civil war, and Zach Braff's new movie
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you our picks to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix, Tuesday 25 April)

Since his last stand-up special, John Mulaney has endured the kind of turbulence one would more likely associate with comics of the 70s and 80s. His Baby J show addresses his drug addiction, his intervention and his stint in rehab all while he remains at his relentless best.

There is no moment in the show where Mulaney takes a break from entertaining, even as the subject matter takes dark and confessional turns. Don’t miss this show.

The Silent Civil War (RTÉ One, Wednesday 26 April)

We’ve already written about RTÉ’s upcoming two-part documentary on the stories of the civil war here, but our recommendation bears repeating. The Silent Civil War carries the fruit of an extensive research project by RTÉ and UCD historians, who interviewed over 80 people with close personal connections to some of the most heart-wrenching and harrowing events of Ireland’s civil war.

A Good Person (NOW TV, 28 April)

Zach Braff’s directorial debut Garden State was polarising, and his crowdfunded follow-up Wish I Was Here didn’t fare much better. There’s more expectation around his latest release, though, which stars Florence Pugh as a young woman experiencing drug addiction in the wake of surviving an ‘unimaginable tragedy’.

Her on-screen father in law is played by Morgan Freeman, and the two strike an unlikely but vital friendship. It’s a strong premise with a strong cast, so we’re certainly curious.

