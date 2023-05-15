The Remote: Second instalment of an Irish true crime doc, Succession, and a nostalgia marathon

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle (May 15, 9.35pm)

Last week’s episode of Missing reopened the discussion and media coverage of the disappearance of Annie Carrick over 20 years ago. The second and final part of this documentary will examine several other unsolved disappearances, including those of Dullard, Deirdre Jacob and Fiona Pendein.

Succession (Sky/NOW TV, May 15)

Okay, we’ve resisted recommending Succession for the last few weeks because it doesn’t really feel that groundbreaking to recommend something that’s already so popular.

But as the show heads into a frantic final three episodes that will encompass a presidential election, a funeral and the ending of the journey until we get some kind of Karl and Frank spin-off, now seems as good a time as any to suggest that you watch it. It’s really, really good.

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (Netflix, May 19)

I have never known what was going on with these guys. I used to see their comic strip in the back of the Sunday Times and I would look at it and I would think that continental Europeans have a sense of humour that simply does not align with my six-year-old tastes.

To this day, I still don’t know what the deal with Asterix & Obelix is, but now that Netflix has made a movie, I suppose I might find out. Vincent Cassel plays Julius Caesar, which sounds like it would be amazing, were it not stuck in some weird comic strip film about ancient Frenchmen. Also Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in it.

Top of the Pops (May 19, BBC Four, 7pm-9pm)

This week they’re doing two 1994 episodes, an episode from 1983 and an episode from 1987. The sun is back and we can go out on Friday evenings again so this is a fairly nice way to get ready.