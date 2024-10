THE SPARK, THE viral hit created by a group of young rappers from Ireland, has been longlisted in two categories at the Grammy Awards.

The song was recorded by children from the Kabin Crew in Cork and the Lisdoonvarna Crew in Clare.

The song was widely shared in Ireland and beyond when it was released in May. The video has been viewed almost six million times on YouTube to date.

Garry McCarthy, the music producer who worked on the song, confirmed that the track has been longlisted for the prestigious music awards.

“What a mad few months this has been!,” he said in an Instagram post, thanking the “legendary” young people and tutors who made it happen.

The Spark is in the running in two categories at next year’s Grammys – Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Song of the Year.

Grammy academy members are currently voting on the final shortlist of nominations which will be announced on 2 November.

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 2 February 2025.

The music video was shot by videographer Seán Downey, aka SwanIGuess, in Cork earlier this year. Since its release, the children have performed at a number of concerts and festivals.