THE CAST FOR the TV adaptation of Marian Keyes’ best-selling novels has been revealed.

The comedy-drama, The Walsh Sisters, is currently in production by RTÉ, in associatiation with the BBC.

The first season will follow the chaotic, dysfunctional but deeply loveable family of five sisters, their mother and bemused father. It is in part based on two of Keyes’s books, the blockbuster novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Headlining the cast are Louisa Harland (Derry Girls; Love/Hate) as the troubled Anna Walsh and rising talent Caroline Menton as sister Rachel.

Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness; KIN) brings oldest sister Claire to life and BAFTA-nominated Máiréad Tyers (My Lady Jane, Belfast) plays the fearless baby of the family, Helen.

The final Walsh sister, Maggie, will be played by multi-hyphenate stage, screen and screenwriting talent Stefanie Preissner (Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope; How to Adult).

The comedy drama is produced by award-winning indies Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures, with producer Patrick O’Donoghue (The Tourist, Brooklyn).

In addition to appearing on screen as Maggie, Dublin-based Preissner, who created the RTÉ comedy drama Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, is entrusted with the adaptation of Keyes’ much-loved books.

Adding Hollywood stardust to the line-up is Irish-American actor Aidan Quinn (This is my Father, Legends of the Fall). Quinn has been tapped to play put-upon Jack ‘Daddy’ Walsh alongside his screen wife Carrie Crowley (An Cailín Ciúin; Smother), who recreates eccentric Mammy Walsh.

American actress Debi Mazar (Kaos, Younger) has signed up for the part of Chaquie.

Caroline Menton said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Walsh Sisters. Rachel is such a beloved character that has resonated with me and countless others around the world for nearly two decades. Hers is a story of hope and I feel so privileged to get the opportunity to bring Rachel to life and be a part of bringing Marian Keyes’ iconic Walsh family to the screen.”

Louisa Harland said she “couldn’t be happier” to be part of the Walsh family.

“These books mean so much to so many. It’s the dream job.”

Billed as “a comedy about serious things — a pacey, brutally honest and uncompromisingly funny exposé of the realities of being an Irish sister”, The Walsh Sisters will launch in Autumn on RTÉ, followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One.