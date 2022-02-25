#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 February 2022
'The Unthinkable': International newspapers react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A selection of the world’s newpapers document the Ukrainian crisis.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 25 Feb 2022, 9:27 AM
AS THE WORLD wakes up to day two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, here is how the newspapers across the globe have been covering the events so far.

The general theme across all front pages shifts between disbelief to claims of war crimes against Vladimir Putin. 

The dramatic frontpage of the French newspaper Liberation captures the mood with the headline “The Unthinkable”. 

aLiberation French newspaper Libération front page. Source: Twitter

The News publication in Russia has the simple headline “Transnational Operation” leading its coverage. 

aRussian news izvestia.750 A Russian newspaper, translated as The News.

The New York Times leads with a straight piece with the headline “War in Ukraine” using pictures of a damaged radar instillation and a group of Ukrainians fleeing the violence. 

aNew York Times The New York Times Source: Twitter

A Ukrainian woman, a survivor of a Russian bombardment, bandaged and bloodied is the picture used by many of the world’s newspapers.

She appears on the front of British daily The Times with the headline “A dark day for Europe”.

The Times The Times.

The German newspaper Bild leads with the headline “Putin’s Blood” and again the picture of the civilian victim. 

aBild German newspaper Bild. Source: Twitter

In Italy La Repubblica leads again with the civilian victim, smeared in blood and reports her injuries happened when Russian bombs fell on an apartment complex.

Their headline is translated as “Putin’s War” and they document the first day of fighting.

aRepubblica The Italian daily Repubblica. Source: Twitter

Closer to Europe’s border with Ukraine, in Poland, Dziennik Polski, translated as the Polish Journal documents the first day of the war.

Their headline is “Invasion on Ukraine – Vladimir Putin sets on the world” and a picture of military trucks. 

a dziennik.750 The Polosh daily Dziennik Polski. Source: Twitter

The Australia daily newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald leads with a picture of a huge explosion and the headline “Putin Declares War” as the face of the Ukrainian woman also illustrates the human cost. 

aSydney morning herald Australia's Sydney Morning Herald. Source: Twitter

The Indian newspaper The Hindu leads with “World shocked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine” with an image of the building where the injured woman lived. 

ahindu.750 The Indian newspaper The Hindu. Source: Twitter

Back across the Atlantic and the Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S. Paulo arguably has the most powerful frontpage with an image of a grieving Ukrainian man above the body of a civilian victim of Russian fighting.

abr_folha_spaulo.750 The Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S.Paulo. Source: Twitter

