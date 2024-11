“THERE ARE ENOUGH lampposts for us all to enable us to show our wares over the next couple of weeks,” Green Party leader Roderick O’Gorman told reporters today, when asked whether he had concerns on early election posters beginning to spring up across Dublin.

The issue of early election posters has been topical in previous years, but has been particularly prevalent in the run-up to the highly anticipated general election of 2024, which is expected to be announced in the coming week.

Election posters can only be erected once the date of polling day has been fixed, and may be for 30 days preceding the election, unless there are less than 30 days between the announcement of the date and polling day itself.

Posters may be removed within seven days after polling day. Each violation of the law results in a €150 fine.

Fiann Fáil deputy leader, Jack Chambers, said that people should comply with the regulations surrounding postering for elections.

“Today is Friday, we could be in the middle of posters surrounded by us by Friday of next week, depending on when the Taoiseach dissolves the Dáil,” he said. “But look, people should comply with the wider rules that are set by local authorities, and people have plenty of time to put up their posters for the election campaign.”

O’Gorman agreed with Chambers, telling reporters that he had already seen a number of posters around D15.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he has consistently said he won’t be “dilly-dallying or waiting around once that piece of legislation (Finance Bill) is passed”.

“So the exact choreography is a matter for during the week. But there will be an election in the coming days,” Harris added.