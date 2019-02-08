This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May arrives in Dublin for crunch talks with Varadkar

Varadkar greeted May at Farmleigh and they will both attend dinner together.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 8 Feb 2019, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 7,957 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4484997

NO FEE THERESA MAY VISIT MX1 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greeting British Prime Minister Theresa May this evening Source: Maxwellphotography.ie

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has arrived in Dublin this evening for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as she continues to try to seek concessions on the Irish backstop.

Varadkar greeted May at Farmleigh and they will both attend dinner together. 

May’s visit comes after both leaders held talks in Brussels earlier in the week, with both Ireland and the EU refusing to entertain dropping the backstop from the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

This backstop that would ensure no hard border in Ireland was agreed in the withdrawal agreement between May’s government and the EU before Christmas, but that was voted down heavily in the House of Commons last month.

Since then, May has changed tack and, with the support of her party, has gone back to try to convince Brussels and Dublin to drop the requirement of the backstop. 

All this has heightened the threat of a no-deal Brexit, with the UK’s set leaving date from the EU of 29 March now looming large on the horizon. 

Varadkar and May both visited Northern Ireland earlier today for talks with local political parties. 

He was speaking on a visit to Northern Ireland for talks with local political parties, before hosting British Prime Minister May for dinner in Dublin.

Speaking during the visit, Varadkar said: “Today is an opportunity for me, really, to listen to different perspectives, to hear what people have to say, and maybe just to collect some suggestions as to how we might move forward.

“The withdrawal agreement and the backstop are not up for negotiation.”

He repeated that the EU could discuss changes to a statement on future ties that accompanies the Brexit deal, and “what assurances may be given that would assist this agreement being ratified”.

In London, May’s spokeswoman repeated that she was seeking “legally binding changes” to the deal.

And May’s Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said after meeting Varadkar that they could not support anything less.

“Interpretations, guarantees, assurances won’t cut it. The backstop is the problem in the withdrawal agreement and it is that that has got to be addressed,” DUP lawmaker Nigel Dodds said.

Given their entrenched positions, Varadkar was asked what the point was of his talks with May.

“Everybody wants to avoid no deal, everybody wants to avoid a hard border and everyone wants to continue to have a very close political and economic relationship between Britain and Ireland,” he said.

“So there’s much more that unites us than divides us, I think. Time is running short and we need to get to an agreement as soon as possible.”

With reporting by Sean Murray and AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    70,000  111
    2
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    62,100  67
    3
    		Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?
    57,628  150
    Fora
    1
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    391  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    49,433  160
    2
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    30,942  1
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,018  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    20,610  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    5,164  2
    3
    		Justin Bieber said God 'blessed him' with Hailey Baldwin after a year of celibacy ... it's The Dredge
    5,114  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    COURT
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    SHOOTING
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017 released without charge
    Evofit of suspected gunman who fatally shot man outside Belfast school released

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie