Third construction site in Dublin closes due to a case of Covid-19

Workers from an industrial cleaning company using an electrostatic sprayer for deep cleaning at the Grangegorman East Quad construction site which closed temporarily after a worker tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

A THIRD CONSTRUCTION site in Dublin has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

A worker tested positive for the coronavirus at the site operated by the Elliott Group on South Great George Street.

The construction company said in a statement that all personnel working on site have been asked to contact their GPs to undergo testing.

“The site will undergo an electrostatic decontamination in the morning and it will be certified clean for return to work.

“We await further direction from the HSE and we will work closely with the authorities to ensure that the well-being of all personnel, staff and the general public is protected.

“We wish the person affected a speedy recovery.”

This latest case of Covid-19 comes after two separate Dublin construction sites were forced to close earlier this week.

The East Quad site in Grangegorman was closed on Thursday for a deep clean following a positive Covid-19 test in a single worker, while a site on Townsend Street closed after 20 workers tested positive for the virus.

- With reporting from PA