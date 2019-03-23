Third vote on Brexit deal might not happen next week, PM May says

British Prime Minister Theresa May Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said a third vote on her Brexit deal may not happen next week if there is insufficient support to approve it.

It was agreed on Thursday that date the UK would leave the EU would be delayed until the 22 May if the deal was passed.

However, if the deal is rejected, the date would be delayed by two weeks until 12 April.

In a letter to MPs yesterday evening, May said she would only bring her withdrawal agreement before the House of Commons if there was sufficient support for it.

May laid out four “clear choices” facing Parliament:

Revoke Article 50 – essentially cancelling Brexit – which May said “would betray the result of the referendum.”

Leave with no deal on 12 April.

Request another extension before 12 April which would mean Britain taking part in European elections.

Approve May’s deal next week. Bear in mind House Speaker John Bercow has said he won’t allow it to be put to a vote unless substantial changes are made to it.

“If it appears that there is sufficient support and the speaker permits it, we can bring the deal back next week and if it is approved we can leave on May 22,” May wrote to MPs.

But she said if there was not sufficient support or the house rejected it, Britain could ask for another extension and take part in the European Parliament elections, adding: “I strongly believe that… would be wrong”.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Friday at the close of the EU summit, EU Council President Donald Tusk said: “Until April 12, anything is possible.”

Brexit protesters are set to march in London today demanding a second referendum. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she would join while deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has said he would back the Prime Minister’s deal but only if she agrees to hold a referendum on it.

“The EU’s decision to postpone things until at least 12 April has opened a window and those of us who oppose Brexit must seize the chance it offers,” Scotland’s Sturgeon said.

The ‘Put It To The People’ march is due to start at midday and will finish at the Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said there have been no formal discussions with the European Commission about how to prevent a hard border in Ireland while the DUP has criticised the UK government, and called the delay to the date by which the UK leaves the European Union “a humiliation”.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019