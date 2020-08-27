Murderer Thomas McCabe, on the run since 2018, arrested by gardaí

THOMAS MCCABE, WHO had been on the run since early 2018, has been arrested by gardaí.

The 56-year-old was convicted 30 years ago of the murder of 16-year-old Richard Hunt, whom he beat to death in London in 1990.

McCabe was sentenced to life in England but sent back to Northern Ireland to serve out his sentence.

He was released from prison on licence but his licence was revoked in January 2018 following a number of breaches.

“Since then we have conducted a number of detailed enquiries to establish McCabe’s whereabouts but unfortunately at this time he remains at large,” PSNI Detective Constable Julie McVeagh said in a renewed appeal last month.

A £5,000 (about €5,600) reward was offered for information about McCabe’s whereabouts.

In a statement issued last night, the PSNI thanked the members of the public “who responded to our appeals for information”.

McCabe is currently in custody.