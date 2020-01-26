This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wuhan mayor expecting thousands more cases of coronavirus to be confirmed

The US consulate also announced it will evacuate personnel on a charter flight back to the US.

By AFP Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 3:11 PM
8 minutes ago 413 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4980515
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE MAYOR OF Wuhan said he expected a thousand more confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhou Xianwang said “it was possible to add about 1,000 cases” based on the number of patients in hospital being tested or undergoing observation in the city. 

The number of confirmed cases of infections nationally was 1,975 as of latest figures today.

The coronavirus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths counted so far. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a grave situation, and the government stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, which remains on lockdown.

Meanwhile, Protesters in Hong Kong threw petrol bombs  at an empty public housing complex that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone, police said, as the city battles an outbreak of the SARS-like novel coronavirus.

The US consulate in Wuhan announced today that it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

Cases have also been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada.

A notice from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on the Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco.

Meanwhile, protesters in Hong Kong threw petrol bombs at an empty public housing complex which had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone, police said, as the city battles an outbreak of he virus.

Related Reads

26.01.20 Coronavirus death toll rises to 56 as US consulate prepares evacuation from Wuhan
24.01.20 Explainer: What is coronavirus and should we be worried?

“These destructive acts have posed a grave threat to the safety of people at scene,” police said in a statement. 

Witnesses saw fierce flames coming from the entrance of two apartment blocks before firefighters got the blaze under control.

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie