THE ASSOCIATION OF Secondary Teachers in Ireland have rejected measures aimed at enabling Leaving Cert reforms, and voted in favour of industrial action.

ASTI members voted to reject the Senior Cycle Redevelopment – Implementation Support Measures’ by 68% to 32%. The turnout was 73%.

The reforms, which are due to be implemented this September, propose allocating a minimum of 40% of Leaving Cert marks to project work or practicals across all subjects in an effort to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of student’s skills.

But teachers have voiced concerns about how the moves will affect the way students are assessed and marked, especially in the context of the risk of students using artificial intelligence to complete assignments.

In a separate ballot, the union voted by 67% to 33% in favour of industrial action, “up to and including strike action”, in opposition to the accelerated implementation of the Leaving Cert reforms.

The union said the outcome points to “a lack of confidence in the accelerated Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme as it is currently constituted”.

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said the support measures on offer “do little to provide a Senior Cycle experience for all students that addresses the core inequalities that are in place in the second-level system”.

He said ASTI research published this year shows that a key concern “is the lack of resources and capacity in schools to introduce such radical change in an effective manner”, along with developments in AI and insufficient teacher training in some subject areas.

“The support package available from the Department fails to sufficiently address these concerns,” he added.

The ASTI said it will continue to be available to engage with the Minister for Education and her Department “in relation to how these and other significant concerns can be addressed”.

In a statement, Education Minister Helen McEntee said the support measures on offer followed “positive engagement” between the Department and the ASTI, as well as the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI).

Last week, TUI members voted by 73% to 27% to accept the supports package. The Department said that it will seek to engage with the TUI leadership in the coming days as it proceeds to implement the support measures.

McEntee said ASTI members have committed to cooperating with Senior Cycle Redevelopment and had confirmed to Department officials that their members will teach the new and revised specifications from the next school year.

She also said that the vote “will not affect the implementation of targeted supports for students contained in the package”.

“As I confirmed in April, the implementation of the programme will continue with the introduction of the first tranche of new and revised Leaving Certificate subjects in September 2025 as previously announced.

“The package of additional supports contains a number of significant measures aimed at supporting students directly. I am absolutely committed to delivering on those measures as we proceed with implementation of this programme.”