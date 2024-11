THREE WOMEN HAVE been arrested in Galway after gardaí discovered a number of improvised explosive devices and quantities of drugs in a residential property search.

Six pipe bombs were seized by gardaí during an investigation targeting organised criminal activity in Menlough, Ballinasloe at 3:30pm on Sunday.

An estimated €20,000 worth of cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis, mixing agent and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered by gardaí during the search of a residential property.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by Galway Divisional Drugs Unit as well as the Armed Support Unit.

Advertisement

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested to attend, and safely removed the explosive devices.

During a follow-up search at a residential property in Loughrea, more than €9,400 in cash and two mobile phones were seized.

Three women in their 20s were arrested and detained at a Garda station in County Galway.

One has since been released, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” gardaí confirmed in a statement.