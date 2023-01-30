Three Irish novels among 70 books nominated for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award

NOVELS BY three Irish authors are among the 70 books nominated by libraries around the world for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award.

Now in its 28th year, the award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English, worth €100,000 to the winner. The award is sponsored by Dublin City Council.

Nominations include 29 novels in translation, with works nominated by 84 libraries from 31 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. 14 nominations are debut novels.

If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

Among the 29 translated books are novels originally published in Arabic, Bulgarian, Dutch, Hindi, Korean, Slovene, Icelandic and Japanese.

Advertisement

The Irish titles nominated for the 2023 sward are:

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan, published by Faber Books, and nominated by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Libraries Dublin, Galway Public Libraries, Waterford City and County Library, and Chicago Public Library.

by Claire Keegan, published by Faber Books, and nominated by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Libraries Dublin, Galway Public Libraries, Waterford City and County Library, and Chicago Public Library. 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard, published by Corvus (Atlantic Books) and nominated by Cork City Libraries

by Catherine Ryan Howard, published by Corvus (Atlantic Books) and nominated by Cork City Libraries The Magician by Colm Tóibín, published by Penguin Random House, and nominated by Bibliotheek Gent, Belgium.

The shortlist will be unveiled on 28 March and the winner will be announced by Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy on 25 May 2023.

The novels nominated will be available for readers to borrow from Dublin City Libraries and from public libraries around Ireland, and some can be borrowed as eBooks and eAudiobooks on the free Borrowbox app, available to all public library users.

Speaking at the launch of the longlist, Conroy said: “This year’s Dublin Literary Award longlist is a fascinating chain of stories unifying readers across cultures and countries, more relevant now than ever before.

“I encourage you to drop into your local library to explore the list over the next few months, it not only rewards the reader but also has the power to transform you too.”

The longlist of 70 titles can be viewed here.