THREE IRISH RESTAURANTS have joined the ranks of Michelin-starred eateries.

The Michelin Guide announced its new stars for 2025 for Ireland and the UK this evening at its annual ceremony.

The Morrison Room in Kildare, LIGИUM in Galway and Ballyfin in Laois have each been awarded one Michelin star.

The Morrison Room at Carton House near Maynooth “impressed the inspectors not just with its first-rate produce but with the inventiveness of Adam Nevin’s cooking”, the announcement said.

“Richard Picard-Edwards and his team at Ballyfin provide fittingly brilliant food inside the stunning Ballyfin Demesne hotel – which holds Three MICHELIN Keys,” it said.

And “over in County Galway, LIGИUM has made the leap to Star level thanks to Danny Africano using wood-fired flavours to let his produce really shine”.

It brings the number of restaurants in Ireland with one or two Michelin distinction stars to 21.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again.

“Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds,” Poullennec said.

Additionally, three restaurants in Ireland received a Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’, which recognises ‘good quality, good value’ restaurants.

These were Baba’de in Cork, daróg in Galway and mrDeanes in Belfast.