THREE MEN ACCUSED of attacking a woman who was severely injured after she was allegedly held at a flat in Dublin have been refused bail.

Braxton Rice, 20, from Henrietta House, Dublin 1, and 21-year-old Kian Walsh and Jayven Talbot, 20, both of Constitution Hill, Dublin 7, were initially refused bail at Dublin District Court on September 28.

They are charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment of the woman on September 26 at Henrietta House.

They were remanded in custody but lodged fresh bids to be released before the High Court in Cloverhill, where Ms Justice Caroline Biggs refused their bail today.

The pair faced objections to bail, as outlined by Garda Sergeants Ray Murphy and Dave Griffin.

Four other men are also before the courts and in custody on remand, while a teenage boy facing connected charges was granted bail with strict conditions earlier. He is due to appear in the Children’s Court again in December.

The proceedings have heard that gardaí arrived at an apartment in Henrietta House on Bolton Street at around 7 pm.

They found a woman bleeding heavily with severe injuries after she was allegedly severely beaten, scalded, stabbed and her hair pulled out in the assault.

Gardaí claimed a deodorant can and lighter were used as a makeshift blowtorch.