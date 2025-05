THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after an aggravated burglary of a home in Louth on Saturday evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk were alerted to the burglary in progress at a residence in Carlingford at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Three men had entered the home of an elderly woman, assaulted her, and stole a sum of money.

They left the scene but gardaí arrested the three men, all aged in their 30s, nearby.

The woman, who was injured, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Gardaí took the three arrested men to garda stations in Louth where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men were charged in connection the incident and are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning at 10.30am.