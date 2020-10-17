#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Three men arrested after €57,500 drugs seizure in Dublin 7

Gardaí from the Bridewell District searched the premises at approximately 2:30pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 10:36 AM
34 minutes ago 3,524 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236120
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized approximately €57,500 worth of illegal drugs and arrested three men following a search of an apartment on the North Circular Road area of Dublin 7.

Gardaí from the Bridewell District searched the premises at approximately 2:30pm yesterday. 

Heroin worth €49,000 and crack cocaine to the value of €8,500 was discovered and seized during the search operation.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

In a statement, Gardaí said the operation represents “significant progress” in the ongoing investigation into the illegal sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 7 area.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie