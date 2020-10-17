Three men arrested after €57,500 drugs seizure in Dublin 7

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized approximately €57,500 worth of illegal drugs and arrested three men following a search of an apartment on the North Circular Road area of Dublin 7.

Gardaí from the Bridewell District searched the premises at approximately 2:30pm yesterday.

Heroin worth €49,000 and crack cocaine to the value of €8,500 was discovered and seized during the search operation.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

In a statement, Gardaí said the operation represents “significant progress” in the ongoing investigation into the illegal sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 7 area.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.