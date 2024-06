TWO MEN WERE arrested today in Donegal and Meath this morning by officers from the Garda Extradition Unit as part of a planned operation in cooperation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Another man was arrested by the PSNI in Derry.

Both men are in their 70s and were arrested on warrants issued in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson in 1975.

Advertisement

One of the men (72) has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the other (73) on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975.

The first man is due to appear in court in Dublin this morning and the second later this afternoon.

Detectives from PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have also arrested a 71 year old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court later today.

A PSNI spokesperson said the force has been liaising closely with An Garda Síochána and that today’s arrests “demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies”.