THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after suspected crack cocaine, cannabis and cash were seized during a planned policing operation in Limerick.

Four residences in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick City, as well as large areas of open land, were searched under warrant today.

The drugs seized are now subject to examination by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

The three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have since appeared before the courts.

The searches were conducted as part of an ongoing operation aimed at targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in the city, led by members attached to Henry Street Garda Station.

The search operation was supported by the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit, the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.