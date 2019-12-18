This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men arrested after man (20s) shot a number of times in Clondalkin

A man in his late teens an two men in their 20s are currently being detained.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 11:35 AM
46 minutes ago 2,939 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4939226
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THREE MEN HAVE today been arrested after a man in his 20s was shot a number of times in Clondalkin last night. 

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm, when a man was approached by a lone gunman at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin and shot multiple times.

He remains in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This morning, a man in his late teens was arrested and is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Two males in their 20s were also arrested and are currently being detained in Lucan Garda Station. All men are detained under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, particular any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

