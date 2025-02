THREE MEN HAVE been convicted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman they met in a Dublin nightclub almost six years ago.

The three men had pleaded not guilty to a total of seven counts of rape, oral rape and sexual assault of the woman at an unknown location in a car and in a Dublin house on 31 August, 2019.

The jury of eight men and four women returned guilty verdicts today on six of the seven charges after a total of 13 hours of deliberation.

Anthony Hickey (39) of Ballyogan Square, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, was convicted of rape, oral rape and sexual assault by a majority verdict.

Hickey had pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman in his then-home address in Ballyogan and not guilty to one count of oral rape and one count of sexually assaulting her in a car.

Fabio Vicente (42) with an address at Little Newtown, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, was convicted of two counts of rape by a majority verdict of the jury. He had pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman in the car and one count of raping her in the house.

Matin Zolfaghari (34) of Marley Court, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin, was convicted of oral rape by a majority verdict, and acquitted of sexual assault. He had pleaded not guilty to orally raping the woman in the house and sexually assaulting her in the car.

The men made no visible reaction while the registrar read out the verdicts.

Mr Justice Paul Burns thanked jurors for their care and attention to this “particularly difficult case”.

The complainant was present in court when the verdicts were read out.

The judge said the men’s status had changed following their convictions. Remanding the three men in custody, he adjourned the case until March 10 for sentence and directed the preparation of a victim impact statement.

After the court rose, the three men appeared shocked, then hugged family members before they were taken into custody.