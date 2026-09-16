Wet and breezy weather expected for the week – but the sun will break through

MET ÉIREANN IS forecasting wet and breezy weather with some sunshine for the rest of the week.

The national forecaster has said that high pressure will move in over Ireland in the coming days and bring more settled weather, with sunny breaks and spells of rain and drizzle at times.

Temperatures will be mild, ranging in the mid to high teens, and moderate to fresh winds that are particularly strong on coasts are also expected.

Forecast

Today is starting off with a mix of cloud, sunshine, and isolated showers. Cloud and drizzle will increase through the afternoon, and it will become wet and breezy in Atlantic counties this evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees are expected.

The wet and breezy weather across Atlantic counties will push eastwards early tonight, but clear spells and scattered showers will follow. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected.

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Thursday will be a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, which will be most frequent across the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees are expected.

Thursday night will start off clear with isolated showers, but cloud will spread across the country overnight. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected.

Friday will be a cloudy and dull day with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees expected. The day will begin wet and breezy with rain that will ease.

There’ll be a mix of cloud and clear spells overnight on Friday, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees expected.

Saturday will be a breezy day with sunny spells and passing showers, mainly across the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are expected.

Sunday is looking to be drier but generally cloudy across the country, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle over west coastal counties towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected.

Monday will have another cloudy start, but conditions are expected to improve through the afternoon with more bright spells developing.