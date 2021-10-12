#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Three killed as train hits ‘migrants sleeping on tracks’ in France

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye and the city of Bordeaux.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 3:03 PM
24 minutes ago 1,896 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5572445
Image: Bob Edme/PA
Image: Bob Edme/PA

A train has hit and killed three people and seriously injured another in France.

A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France’s border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, according to the national railway company, SNCF.

The collision occurred at around 5.30am, striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.

The victims were thought to be migrants “who were sleeping or were lying… on the railway line,” said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site.

He said it is not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie