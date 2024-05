THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested for immigration offences and stand to be deported from the State after a major operation this morning in north Dublin.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime in the Coolock area.

It involved 140 gardaí from various units, including the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda National Public Order Unit.

Locations in Coolock, Balbriggan and Finglas were searched as part of the operation which focussed on suspected people smuggling, money laundering, the sale and supply of drugs, possession of weapons, and suspected theft.

During the operation, €32,750 in case was seized, as well as €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, and €40,000 worth of designer clothing, jewellery and shoes.

Some of the items seized in this morning's search operation Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

In addition to this, €241,000 worth of assets were frozen in various bank accounts.

Three persons were arrested for immigration offences by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

All three are currently detained and a garda spokesperson said they “will be deported from the State in due course”.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.