THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED yesterday in connection with a fatal assault that occurred at an apartment in Dublin in January of this year have been released without charge.

At around 3am on 7 January, a man named locally as 34-year-old Kevin Walsh was discovered with serious injuries at an apartment in Lucan.

He was later pronounced dead at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

While Walsh was discovered at 3am on 7 January, the fatal assault is understood to have occurred sometime between Saturday 6 January and the early hours of Sunday 7 January.

Yesterday, two women in their 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested in connection to the fatal assault but were tonight released without charge.

A garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.