Saturday 11 April, 2020
Three people charged after drugs worth €550,000 were seized in Portlaoise

Cannabis and cocaine were seized by gardaí on Wednesday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago
Screenshot 2020-04-11 at 09.19.38 Some of the seized items. Source: An Garda Síochána

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of drugs in Portlaoise in Co Laois.

A man in his 30s who was detained at Birr Garda Station has been charged and will appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, 16 April.

A man and woman, who are also in their 30s, who were detained at Portlaoise Garda Station have also been charged and were bailed from Tullamore District Court yesterday to appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, 11 June.

Screenshot 2020-04-11 at 09.19.26 The seized items. Source: An Garda Síochána

On Wednesday, gardaí responded to reports of suspicious activity in Rossvale, Portlaoise.

Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 30s was searched and was discovered to be in possession of a package containing 1kg of a substance believed to be cannabis (pending analysis) with a street value of €20,000.

During a follow-up search at a property in Rossvale, €500,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and €35,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia were recovered by gardaí.

