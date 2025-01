THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in relation to a serious assault that took place in Co Monaghan earlier this week.

The two men and one woman, all aged in their 20s, who were arrested during the investigation have been charged.

All three are expected to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.

The serious assault occurred in the Park Road area of Monaghan town on Tuesday between 10pm and 11pm yesterday.

A man in his 40s received life-threatening injuries and was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition was described as “critical”.