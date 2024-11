THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with an investigation into an organised crime burglary gang in Dublin suspected of targeting the north west.

Gardaí from North Western Region went to Dublin today to carry out searches and arrests.

Sources have said gangs are using motorway networks to carry out break-ins in rural areas. Some gangs operate particularly also during November ahead of the Christmas period.

A garda statement said that the investigators believe the organised crime group were operating in Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath and Sligo and are suspected of 29 break-ins across the region.

Advertisement

“The operation involved the search of four properties in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) where North Western Region personnel were assisted by members from the Armed Support Unit, DMR West and DMR South along with DMR Regional support and members from Athlone.

“It was part of an investigation into 29 burglaries in counties Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath and Sligo,” the spokesperson said.

During the course of the searches gardaí seized a rolex watch, designer handbags and shoes as well as a substantial amount of cash – the spokesperson said that it is believed that these items are the proceeds of crime.

The investigators also seized mobile phones, multiple car keys and log books of vehicles.

The three arrested, two adult men aged 26 and 21 and a male juvenile.

They were detained at garda stations in the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Division, under anti gangland legislation and can be kept for questioning for a maximum of seven days.