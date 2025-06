MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow rain warning for 20 counties as heavy rainfall is set to hit the country today.

The national weather forecaster is warning of localised flooding and scattered thunderstorms around the island throughout the morning and into the afternoon and early evening.

The counties affected by the status yellow warning, the least urgent warning behind red and orange, are all in the eastern half of the country.

This constitutes the entirety of Leinster along with Tipperary and Waterford which will all be subject to today’s weather warning until 2pm today.

Advertisement

The warning applies to 20 counties in the South. Met Éireann Met Éireann

The other counties listed are Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo for which the warning is in place until 5pm.

With the warning comes the threat of localised flooding, damage by lightning strikes and difficult travel conditions.

Despite the heavy rain, today will be humid with temperatures predicted to be between 16 and 21 degrees.

Once the storm threat passes, tonight will be mild but rather cloudy with scattered showers and fog in places.

Tomorrow looks to be a brighter day with a mix of sunshine and rain, though some isolated thunderstorms are possible in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are expected.