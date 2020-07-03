Appeal for 15-year-old boy missing from Dundalk since Monday

Tibor Csaszar Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy missing from Co Louth.

Tibor Csaszar was last seen in the Kilcurry area of Dundalk on Monday, 29 June.

He is described as being around 5’10″ in height, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Tibor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.