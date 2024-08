THE TICKETMASTER WEBSITE has crashed for lots of fans who are scrambling for tickets to British rock band Oasis’ reunion concerts in Croke Park next August.

Fans flocked to Ticketmaster at 8am to try to scoop tickets for the Irish gigs but, as expected, not all were successful.

People now have an opportunity to try to get UK show tickets, which went on sale at 9am.

Been in the Oasis ticket queue for 30 mins and my internet is fine 😩 so why is it saying I’ve lost connection! I literally haven’t 😭 pic.twitter.com/yDEwHsc6nT — ᴊᴇꜱꜱ ʜᴀᴡᴛʜᴏʀɴ. (@jesshawthorn) August 31, 2024

The venues and dates for the UK and Ireland tour next year are: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Wembley Stadium August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Everyone I know (including me) trying to get Oasis tickets has had ticketmaster crash on them. You’re charmed if you get tickets to this. — Goater’s Motors (@goatersmotors) August 31, 2024

Sound Ticketmaster, I really wanted to get up early for Oasis tickets just for you to crash as usual, you absolute joke of a company @TicketmasterIre @TicketmasterCS pic.twitter.com/bTCMi9IHkK — J Casey🎧🏀⚽️✌️ (@jcasey_25) August 31, 2024

Yesterday evening the band issued a warning after unofficial reselling websites listed tickets obtained from the early sale for thousands of pounds.

A post to the band’s X page said: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets.

We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the… — Oasis (@oasis) August 30, 2024

Pre-sale codes for the gigs were issued via email to all fans who signed up – but a number of hopeful concertgoers were left confused after receiving codes for dates in the wrong country.

One user took to X to say that although they had received their pre-sale code, “it gave me the UK instead of Dublin when I signed up for Dublin…”

A number of others also reported having received codes for dates in Dublin when they had signed up for the UK pre-sale.

To enter the ballot, fans had to say who the band’s original drummer was, and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

Having only announced their reunion tour earlier this week, already a number of hotels have been accused of hiking their prices or cancelling existing bookings to cash in on the tour.