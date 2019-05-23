This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

Publisher Harper Collins confirmed Kerr’s passing today on Twitter.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 23 May 2019, 11:19 AM
49 minutes ago 1,538 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4648004

Kerr. Source: Harper Collins

BRITISH AUTHOR AND illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea, has died aged 95.

Publisher Harper Collins confirmed Kerr’s passing today on Twitter. 

“It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved author and illustrator, Judith Kerr,” the publisher said. 

Kerr, who was born Berlin in 1923, left Germany with her family shortly before Hitler and the Nazis came to power. She eventually settled in Britain. 

Her classic 1968 story follows a girl called Sophie, her mother, and a talking tiger who interrupts their afternoon tea. It remains a popular choice with children today. 

Kerr was also known for creating the Mog series of picture books. She was made an OBE in 2012. 

