Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

Source: Harper Collins

BRITISH AUTHOR AND illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea, has died aged 95.

Publisher Harper Collins confirmed Kerr’s passing today on Twitter.

“It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved author and illustrator, Judith Kerr,” the publisher said.

Sad news that #JudithKerr has passed away....the Tiger Who Came to Tea has been a favourite in our house for so many years....❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Z0qv0wJoZ — kerry mclean (@kerry_mclean) May 23, 2019

Kerr, who was born Berlin in 1923, left Germany with her family shortly before Hitler and the Nazis came to power. She eventually settled in Britain.

Her classic 1968 story follows a girl called Sophie, her mother, and a talking tiger who interrupts their afternoon tea. It remains a popular choice with children today.

Kerr was also known for creating the Mog series of picture books. She was made an OBE in 2012.