THE TÁNAISTE HAS said he believes there is a need to review ambitious timelines for the action plan to reorganise, modernise and equip the Irish Defence Forces.

Speaking at the opening of the new Irish Defence Forces Cadet School Headquarters in the Curragh, Simon Harris, who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said that the work completed so far will have to be looked at, particularly around procurement deadlines.

In November 2023 the Government published a major document in the next phase of revamping the Irish Defence Forces.

The much anticipated Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces outlines a major plan to have hugely complex projects completed by 2028.

The strategy set a strict set of deadlines – while work is progressing the pace of the procurement process has caused a number of sources to tell The Journal that there have been some frustrations behind the scenes.

Major programmes such as Ireland’s first foray into multiple primary radar sites, sonar, aircraft purchases and reorganisation are all in the pipeline.

Harris said that he is conscious that there has been “a lot of very good work done by a lot of people” but that a review of the deadlines is needed.

“I do think everything needs to be looked at afresh in terms of procurement timelines. I think I’ve said this consistently. I said this as Taoiseach, I said it while I was Minister for Justice.

“I don’t think when it comes to the security of the State, you can look at that through the narrow prism that every other bit of public expenditure has looked through,” he said.

The Tánaiste said that targets to increase the numbers of personnel in the Defence Forces are being pursued while recruitment and retention remains a key issue.

Two Irish Army snipers on an exercise in Dublin recently. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

Harris sounded a positive note and explained that the membership of the Irish Defence Forces has stabilised – he said that initiatives that he announced on Friday of an instructor allowance was key to solving that problem.

But added: “I’ve asked my own department to look at action plans, to look at timelines and look at costings, and to update me, and I intend to bring a plan afresh to government on this.”

The Commission on the Defence Forces was published in 2022 – the document outlined key failings in how the Defence Forces operates. The Action plan to implement its recommendations was published in November 2023.

As the war rages in Ukraine with drones, new tactics and new advanced methods being employed The Journal asked Harris if he now believes that the Commission on the Defence Forces report is out of date.

“That’s not my sense. And I wouldn’t use the phrase out of date at all, but I think that the point I’m making is timelines and calls around ambition I do think need to be looked at anew, and our program for government recognises that,” he explained.

Harris said he is committed, as is the rest of the Government to moving Ireland towards the highest level of funding for the military.

“I think the commission is an excellent piece of work, and I’ve no no briefings or information to suggest to me that his work is out of date,” he added.