A NUMBER OF staff at the Dublin office of TikTok are to lose their jobs in a global raft of redundancies, The Journal has learned.

It is the latest round of layoffs at the tech giant which employs around 3,000 people at its Grand Canal offices.

A report by Reuters this morning said that the lay-offs internationally would be in the trust and safety unit which handles harmful content.

The layoffs are spread across the Chinese-owned company in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

When contacted, a spokeswoman for TikTok in Ireland said she had no comment.

Sources confirmed that Dublin staff have been informed of the lay offs and a number of Irish-based staff are set to lose their jobs. A large number of the Irish operation are engaged in content moderation.

Other social media firms such as X and Facebook’s parent company Meta have also carried out layoffs recently.

In July, 2024 The Journal reported that there were other lay offs at TikTok around advertising quality on the platform.

There were also global layoffs in October last year.

When asked for a comment the Department of Enterprise said: “The Department has not received a collective redundancy notification from TikTok. Any further queries should be directed to the company.”