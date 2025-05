TINA SATCHWELL’S COUSIN became emotional today as she told the Central Criminal Court how murder accused Richard Satchwell offered her the same freezer in which he later said he kept the body of his wife before burying her beneath their home.

The witness began to cry as she told the trial jury that she thought the message was “very unusual and very strange”. She said that Richard Satchwell wouldn’t “be the kind to just give stuff”.

Sarah Howard also told the trial today that she had “never” witnessed Tina Satchwell being violent or aggressive.

The witness also agreed with defence counsel that Richard Satchwell hand delivered a birthday card to her in August 2017 – five months after Tina’s disappearance – and it had been signed off with “Tina and Richard”.

At the conclusion of her evidence, counsel for the State told the jury that the prosecution’s case was now at an end.

The trial has heard that on 24 March 2017, Richard Satchwell told gardaí that his wife Tina had left their home four days earlier but that he had no concerns over her welfare, feeling she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship.

The accused formally reported Tina as missing the following May, but her body was not discovered for over six years, until gardaí in October 2023 conducting “an invasive search” of the Satchwell home found her decomposed remains in a grave that had been dug underneath the stairs.

When re-arrested on suspicion of Tina’s murder after her body was removed from their Cork home, Richard Satchwell told gardaí that his wife “flew” at him with a chisel, that he fell backwards against the floor and described her death after he said he held her off by the belt of her bathrobe at her neck.

In interview with gardaí, Satchwell described how he had put Tina’s body inside a large chest freezer in the shed two days later.

Giving evidence today, Sarah Howard told Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, that her mother and Tina’s mother are sisters. Howard said she would have been very close to Tina growing up as they both lived in Fermoy.

Asked to describe Tina, the witness described her cousin as kind-hearted, loving, a family person, social, bubbly and someone who loved animals; “a genuinely lovely person”.

In a video clip of RTE’s “Prime Time Investigates” from January 25, 2018, Howard told journalist Barry Cummins that her cousin had never gone missing before, and that she didn’t know what had happened to her.

She described Tina’s disappearance as “a puzzle, a complete mystery” and said it was tearing the family apart not knowing where Tina was.

She finished off the interview by telling Cummins that “someone has to know something” and that someone “can’t just disappear”.

Howard could be seen crying in the witness stand and wiping tears away as she watched the interview.

The witness said she last saw Tina before Christmas in 2016, and described her cousin as being “in great form” and “very happy”. She said Tina didn’t go anywhere without her dogs.

The prosecutor asked Howard about 26 March 2017, the day she found out that Tina was missing.

“I had called to my mother’s house and I found out Tina was missing, I rang her phone straight away. When she didn’t answer, I rang Richard’s phone”.

The witness said she asked Richard where Tina was, why the dogs weren’t with her and what had happened.

“It was very unusual that the dogs were there, Richard just said they had an argument and she had left him,” said Howard.

Asked whether Satchwell gave any details in relation to the circumstances surrounding Tina leaving, Howard said the accused man told her that Tina had thrown “a cup or something at him”.

The witness added: “He said she took a sum of money, that a sum of money was missing and he found her keys on the floor outside the house. She had sent him on an errand to Dungarvan; he said suitcases were missing”.

Howard also told the jury that Richard said the couple had been at a car boot sale on the Sunday before she went missing and that Tina commented to him that she had wasted 28 years with him.

“But I never heard any of that before,” added the witness.

“In relation to violence, Richard told you Tina had thrown cups at him?” asked Small. Howard agreed but again said “she had never heard that before”.

A print out of text messages from Satchwell’s phone of text messages between him and Howard was shown to the witness, including where she had tried calling the accused on 26 March 2017.

Advertisement

On that day, a message was sent from the accused to Howard saying: “Sarah did you contact Mag, Sindy and Teresa have not heard anything from Tina”.

The witness told the jury that these women were her aunts and a cousin.

On 30 March, Satchwell sent a text message to Howard saying: “Sarah do you want our big chest freezer?”.

Howard told the jury she had not responded to this text message as she thought it was “very unusual and very strange”, and began to cry on the stand.

The witness said Richard wouldn’t “be the kind to just give stuff”.

She added: “We were at a car boot sale once and my two children were with me. Richard was at his stall and Tina was looking around and buying. I think the kids picked up nail varnish and a CD [from Richard's stall]. He charged them 50 cents”.

Howard told the jury: “So when I was offered something like that for free I thought it was very unusual.”

The next text message was sent on 10 April, where Richard Satchwell said that he discovered a “birth cert and marriage cert” were gone.

On 27 June, Satchwell sent another text message to Howard saying: “I know Tina is your family and I’m not so please try to understand that I love her with all my being. She’s only my wife, she is my life and my best friend, my everything. I’m finding it difficult to get through the days. You know that I cry all the time even now writing this…I feel I let her down in some way”.

On 2 July, the accused sent Howard a text message saying he was setting up a website dedicated to Tina “where we decide what goes on it”.

Ten days later, Satchwell sent another message saying: “Sarah I’ve just pulled into Tesco there is the same suitcase that Tina took with her, same size too. Richard”.

Howard told the prosecutor that she didn’t have any further communication with Richard after this message.

“Did you ever witness Tina being violent or aggressive?” asked Small, to which Howard replied: “never.”

In cross-examination, Brendan Grehan SC, asked the witness if was fair to say Richard appeared to be “devoted” to Tina. Howard said he was.

The defence counsel put it to Sarah Howard she had said in her statement that Richard was “besotted if not obsessed” with Tina. The witness said Richard was always with her cousin when she was visiting.

“Before Tina’s remains were discovered, you said he was so obsessed and besotted with her that he couldn’t have caused her harm?” asked Grehan.

“That was before,” replied the witness.

She agreed that Tina was close to her grandmother Florence, as she had effectively raised her.

The witness agreed with Grehan that Tina thought her grandmother Florence was her mother for a long time and would have called Florence her mother.

Asked about her cousin Lorraine Howard, Howard said Lorraine was a half-sister to Tina but had fallen out with her. The witness said she didn’t know why this happened.

The witness was asked whether she remembered gardaí asking her why there had been a falling out with Tina and her family in 2006.

Grehan told the witness: “I think you indicated the only incident you remember is that Tina was given up by her mother Mary Collins and raised by her grandmother Florence?”.

Counsel put it to Sarah Howard that Tina was very resentful when she found out about this. The witness said she couldn’t say.

She recalled Richard telling her after the disappearance that Tina had been very violent. The witness agreed she had told gardaí that Richard said Tina used to throw cups at him and he said he had a lot of scars on his head, but she didn’t believe Tina was violent.

Howard said she had never seen Tina violent.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five men and seven women.

Satchwell (58), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 45-year-old wife Tina Satchwell – nee Dingivan – at that address between March 19 and March 20, 2017, both dates inclusive.