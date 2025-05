THE FAMILY Of Tina Satchwell has said that their “precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter” was portrayed in a way during the trial that was “not true to who she was”.

Tina, 45, was murdered by her husband and buried in a secret grave beneath the stairs of their home. Richard Satchwell was today found guilty of murdering his wife of 25 years.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard evidence that Satchwell told gardaí that Tina had hit him on a number of occasions throughout their marriage, but he had never hit her back.

Later, Tina’s half-sister Lorraine Howard said Satchwell was “possessive” over his wife, whose circle of friends got “smaller and smaller” during their marriage. Tina’s cousin Sarah Howard later claimed she had “never” witnessed Tina being violent.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice building today, Lorraine Howard made a statement on behalf of the family.

She said: “We would like to thank the judge and Tina’s [legal] team Gerardine Small, Imelda Kelly, Maria Brosnan and Catherine McAleer. Their hard work and professionalism shone through like the classy ladies that you are”.

“We will never be able to put into words how thankful we are for you. We want to sincerely thank the judge and jury for their dedication. We would like to thank all the witnesses who helped us reach this verdict today”.

Tina’s cousin, Sarah Howard then made a statement, telling the media: “During this trial Tina was portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was.

“Tina was our precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter. Her presence in our lives meant so much to us all. We as a family can never put into words the impact her loss has had on us.

“Tina was a kind, loving and gentle soul, who loved her animals like they loved her and that’s the way we want her remembered.

“Today as a family we finally have justice for Tina and at this time our family would like to ask for privacy to begin our healing. Thank you”.

Loraine said: “I would like to personally thank Sarah Howard, who came up to give evidence and her support two weeks postpartum with a beautiful baby girl, you did yourself and Tina proud.

She concluded her statement by thanking the lead detectives in the case: “Thank you to Anne Marie Twomey and David Kelleher for putting the pieces together and finding Tina”.

The 12 jurors took nine hours and 28 minutes over four days to convict Satchwell, a British national born on 16 June 1966, who is soon to turn 59. The unanimous jury verdict was met with sobs from members of Tina’s family.

The trial heard that on 24 March 2017, Satchwell told gardaí that Tina had left their home four days earlier, but that he had no concerns over her welfare, feeling she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship.

Satchwell formally reported Tina missing the following May, but her body was not discovered for over six years, when gardaí in October 2023 conducting a second, invasive search of the Satchwell home.