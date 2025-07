THE ALL-IRELAND SENIOR hurling champions are to return to Thurles in the premier county this afternoon as celebrations are set to begin in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary triumphed over Cork yesterday in Croke Park after making an astonishing comeback in the second half.

Tipperary County Board’s PRO, Jonathan Cullen, said that celebrations are to get underway at around 4:30 in Thurles’s Semple Stadium. A large crowd is expected to attend.

Get all the latest news on the Tipperary GAA app https://t.co/ZnI9sBVywu pic.twitter.com/RstbCcNPHo — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) July 21, 2025

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Cullen said the players should arrive with the Liam MacCarthy cup at around 7:30pm.

Live entertainment will begin from 4:30pm, Cullen said, with the likes of the 2 Johnnies and Una Healy performing. Pat Shortt will be in attendance, he added. “He might pop up onto the stage as well, you never know.

“The players are here this morning, some of them are up already, and the enthusiasm about them getting back to Thurles and meeting the supporters is unbelievable.”