EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ABUSE A commission of Investigation into allegations of historical child sexual abuse in every school across the country is set to be established.

2. #ISRAEL Ireland continues to invest in companies that that profit from Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian and Syrian land, The Journal Investigates reported this morning.

3. #COST OF LIVING Four in ten parents said that they skipped meals or reduced their portion size so that their children had enough to eat over the past six months.

4. #RUSSIAN SHIP Irish authorities have officially contacted a controversial sail training vessel which is suspected of links to the Russian Government.

5. #STABBING A man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Joseph McEvoy in west Dublin early yesterday morning.