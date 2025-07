A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Joseph McEvoy in west Dublin early yesterday morning.

The man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon.

Joseph McEvoy, who is also in his 30s, was attacked at a house in the Shancastle Close area of west Dublin.

Emergency service workers found him unresponsive. He was treated in the John Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Joseph ‘Joey’ McEvoy was captain of Clondalkin’s Quarryvale FC.

In a post, the club yesterday wrote: “We are devastated to hear of the loss of our club captain Joey. The nicest man you’d ever meet and an absolute warrior on the pitch.

“Big Joe Mac was the life of every party and nothing will feel the same with him gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this horrible time.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attack, or anyone with relevant information to come forward, they are asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.