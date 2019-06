A MAN IN his twenties has been arrested after he attempted to set fire to Togher Garda Station on the south side of Cork city last night.

Minor damage was incurred at the station which remains closed pending a forensic examination.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this juncture.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man became aggressive and lit an object leading to his arrest. Investigations are ongoing.

A garda forensic unit will examine the scene.