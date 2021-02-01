#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who raised £32 million for NHS, in hospital with Covid-19

Boris Johnson is among those to send good wishes to the charity fundraiser.

By Press Association Monday 1 Feb 2021, 7:50 AM
42 minutes ago 4,811 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341264
Captain Sir Tom Moore
Image: PA Images
Captain Sir Tom Moore
Captain Sir Tom Moore
Image: PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is among those sending well wishes to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 100-year-old charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital yesterday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Moore’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million (over €36 million) for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 (€1,130) from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Boris Johnson tweeted yesterday evening: “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent a get well soon message, and tweeted: “You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Related Read

31.01.21 Tony Blair says EU was 'very foolish' over NI vaccine move

The veteran’s family confirmed his illness yesterday, with a statement on Twitter which said: “He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

A spokesman for Moore’s family told the BBC that he had not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine because of the medication he has been taking for pneumonia.

Other figures have also sent their regards to Capt Sir Tom, including vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi who said he was “praying” for him and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who thanked the NHS for his care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon,” Khan added.

Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with Moore that reached number one, tweeted: “Love and prayers for @captaintommoore and his lovely family as he battles this bastard of a virus.

“Stay strong Sir. We are all here for you.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie