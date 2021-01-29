#Open journalism No news is bad news

Veteran broadcaster Tommie Gorman to retire after 40 years with RTÉ

RTÉ Managing Director Jon Williams called Gorman “the beating heart of RTÉ News”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Jan 2021, 11:25 AM
21 minutes ago 4,065 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5339176
Tommie Gorman speaking from Antrim PSNI station in May 2014.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Tommie Gorman speaking from Antrim PSNI station in May 2014.
Tommie Gorman speaking from Antrim PSNI station in May 2014.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

VETERAN BROADCASTER TOMMIE Gorman is to retire after four decades as a reporter with RTÉ.

Paying tribute to Gorman, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, Jon Williams said: “For 41 years, from Brussels to Belfast, via Sligo and Saipan, Tommie Gorman has been the beating heart of RTÉ News.

“He has earned the trust of audiences, north and south – and of all sides in Northern Ireland, telling their story, sharing his insights, and championing RTE’s role as an all-island news organisation.”

The former UK Secretary of Northern Ireland Julian Smith MP, said that he was “very sorry indeed to hear this news”.

“Tommie is not only a reporter of news but passionately committed to the island of Ireland & its people – my experience was that he is also an extremely rapid Guinness drinker for which he will now have more time – what a loss for RTÉ.”

BBC News’ Mark Simpson said: “Going to miss RTÉ northern editor Tommie Gorman when he leaves Belfast & retires in April. The best journalist of his generation. But more than that, a kind, generous & inspirational human being. (Even on the 5-a-side football pitch.) Best wishes, Tommie.”

RTÉ have announced that its Northern Correspondent Vincent Kearney will replace Gorman as its Northern Editor this spring.

Before RTÉ, Kearney worked as a reporter and producer for daily news and documentaries at the BBC including four years with BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight programme.

Prior to joining RTÉ he was Home Affairs Correspondent for BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Correspondent with The Sunday Times and also worked for the Belfast Telegraph for nine years.

Kearney is a native of west Belfast but has spent the last 31 years living with his wife Louise and family in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Jon Williams said: “Few know and understand Northern Ireland better than Vincent Kearney. A gifted storyteller, three decades of reporting Northern Ireland have given Vincent insights and authority in a place where trust and credibility matter more than most.”

Commenting on his new role, Kearney said: “ I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to take on a role that is without doubt one of the best jobs in journalism on the island of Ireland.

“Tommie Gorman will leave behind an amazing legacy, and huge shoes to fill. I am delighted to be the person to be given the opportunity to fill them.”

