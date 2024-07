RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED reporter Tommy Meskill as its new London correspondent just two days ahead of the UK general election.

Meskill has been with RTÉ News for the last eight years and has most recently been part of broadcaster’s political unit, covering Leinster House and the European Parliament.

He now has the task of bringing news from the UK to an Irish audience at a time of major political changes, as Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is expected to win a massive majority in the British parliament in Thursday’s general election vote.

In his time at RTÉ, Meskill has worked with a number of different programmes, including news2day and Morning Ireland. He has also presented programmes RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week and RTÉ’s European Parliament Report.

Originally from Co Clare, Meskill studied communications at Dublin City University and before joining RTÉ he worked with radio stations FM104 and Q102.

Meskill said he was “delighted” with the appointment.

“It comes at a busy time, ahead of a General Election which could bring about significant change for the country. It’s an honour to have been chosen and I’m very excited to get started.”

Meskill is taking over from John Kilraine, who recently completed his contract and returned to work with RTÉ News & Current Affairs in Dublin, the broadcaster said.

Meskill’s appointment has been met with a warm reception from his colleagues at RTÉ.

Delighted for @TommyMeskill who is the new London Correspondent for @rtenews - a talented journalist and a great colleague. He's jumping in at the deep end, with UK elections approaching, but it won't faze him in the slightest. Beir bua — Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) July 2, 2024

Political correspondent Paul Cunningham described him as “a talented journalist and a great colleague”.

“He’s jumping in at the deep end, with UK elections approaching, but it won’t faze him in the slightest. Beir bua,” he wrote on X.

Miriam O’Callaghan said it was a “brilliant appointment”.

Drivetime presenter John Cooke congratulated Meskill on X and said he was “delighted and proud for my former intern at Clare FM! Up the Banner!”